<p>Mangaluru: A 64-year-old retiree was reportedly cheated of Rs 25.85 lakh by fraudsters who lured him into an online trading scheme through WhatsApp.</p><p>According to the complaint, the victim received a message on January 20, 2024, from an unknown mobile number, introducing him to trading opportunities. Interested in investing, he continued interacting with the sender via WhatsApp.</p><p>The accused later added the complainant to multiple WhatsApp groups using different international and domestic phone numbers. In one such group, a person identifying himself as Harshe, claiming to be the leader of a group named Etoro Analytical Team 1332, convinced the victim to invest in a platform called Galaxy Digital Stock Exchange.</p>.New scam alert amid LPG crisis: Maharashtra women sign 'gas info update' form, duped of Rs 4 lakh.<p>The fraudsters allegedly promised a 25 per cent profit on investments and assured that any losses would be borne by their company, Etoro Analytical. Trusting these claims, the victim transferred a total of Rs 25,85,312 to various bank accounts shared by the fraudsters between January 21 and February 12.</p><p>After realising he had been cheated, the victim approached the authorities and filed a complaint. </p><p>A case has been registered at CEN station. </p>