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Retiree duped of Rs 25.85 lakh in online trading scam

The fraudsters allegedly promised a 25 per cent profit on investments and assured that any losses would be borne by their company, Etoro Analytical.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 06:36 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruFraudtrading

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