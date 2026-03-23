Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Road laid using plastic waste from Material Recovery Facility mixed with bitumen in Mangaluru

The 105-metre-long and 5.5-metre-wide road, constructed using plastic-mixed bitumen, has drawn attention as a step in waste management.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 07:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruMaterial recovery facility

Follow us on :

Follow Us