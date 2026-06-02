Rowdy sheeter in Udupi booked under Goonda Act

<p>Udupi: In a move against habitual offenders, the district administration has ordered the detention of a rowdy-sheeter under the Goonda Act in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>district.</p><p>Ganesh (32), son of Venkataramana and a resident of Netajinagar 4th Cross in 80 Badagabettu village under the jurisdiction of the Manipal Police Station, has been detained under the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, popularly known as the Goonda Act.</p>.Member of 'Garuda Gang' detained, booked under Goonda Act in Udupi.<p>The detention order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner on June 1 based on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police.<br>According to the police, Ganesh was involved in several criminal cases, including attempt to murder, assault, unlawful assembly, offences against women and theft. A total of nine cases have been registered against him at the Manipal Police Station. Of these, three cases have ended in acquittal, four are currently under judicial trial and two cases remain under investigation.</p>.<p>Considering his repeated involvement in criminal activities and the potential threat to public order, authorities invoked the Goonda Act and ordered his preventive detention.</p>.<p>Following the order, Ganesh has been lodged in the Central Prison in Kalaburagi.</p>