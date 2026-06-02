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Rowdy sheeter in Udupi booked under Goonda Act

This follows an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner on June 1 based on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 04:49 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimePoliceUdupiGoonda Act

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