<p>Mangaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that Rs 1 crore will be sanctioned for developing cashew saplings in nurseries through forest department and KSCDC, to be distributed among farmers at a subsidised rate.</p><p>There is immense potential for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cashew">cashew</a> cultivation in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Quality grafted cashew saplings will be developed through nurseries to be distributed among farmers, he said after inaugurating two-day cashew mela organised by Karnataka State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) at Kadri Park in Mangaluru on Sunday.</p><p>Cashew was a major commercial crop in the coastal belt in the past. However, over a period of time, the cashew production has reduced due to various reasons. After endosulfan related incidents, the cashew cultivation was reduced. </p>.Karnataka: Cashew oil unit owner loses Rs 2.45 lakh to fraudster posing as BSF purchasing officer.<p>The cashew industries are dependent on foreign countries especial South African countries for import. To promote cashew cultivation, the government will take measures to encourage them again and restore the sector’s past glory, he said.</p><p>He said it had been decided that interested farmers should be supplied saplings cultivated in the corporation’s nurseries itself. Accordingly, instructions had been issued to begin cultivation of grafted cashew saplings from this year onwards.</p><p>Khandre said Western Ghat is known for its biodiversity and plays a crucial role in bringing rainfall across the country. All of us have a responsibility to conserve it.</p><p>The minister said to increase the green cover, 11 crore saplings had been planted and nurtured across the state in the past three years. Priority had also been given to clearing forest encroachments, and encroachments worth thousands of crores of rupees were being cleared in phases.</p><p><strong>Measures to prevent pollution</strong></p><p>The Minister said instructions had been issued to prevent sewage from entering drinking water sources. Notices will also be served under provisions of the Water Act against those releasing untreated waste into water bodies. </p><p>He further instructed officials to ensure that poor farmers were not exploited while implementing measures relating to land parcels notified as forests under Section 4 of the Karnataka Forest Act, and deemed forest issues. </p><p><strong>Trekking SoP</strong></p><p>The Minister directed officials to strictly implement the recently prepared Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the safety of trekkers. On the occasion, he distributed trek passports (brought out by the Kudremukh Wildlife Division featuring details of trekking destinations along with QR codes), trek guide handbooks and first-aid kits to nature guides participating in trekking activities.</p><p>He also flagged off a camper vehicle for the Shola Safari within the Kudremukh wildlife zone and released a handbook for trekkers.</p>.Centre to promote coconut, cashew and other high-value crops of South India.<p>Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath has sought a special package to promote cashew cultivation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, stating that manufacturing industries are heavily dependent on foreign countries for importing cashew kernels for processing it.</p><p>He said that the cashew nuts produced in the country are sufficient to meet industrial demand for only about one and a half months. </p><p>He stressed the need to promote cashew cultivation across different parts of the state through the Forest Department and the Horticulture Department.</p><p>He also pointed out that there is vacant land under the Forest Department that could be effectively used for cashew plantation. According to him, cashew cultivation does not require much effort, but weather conditions play a crucial role in determining yield.</p><p>Karnataka State Cashew Development Corporation Chairperson Mamatha Gatti and others were present. </p>