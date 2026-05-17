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Rs 1 crore for developing cashew saplings in nurseries: Minister Eshwar Khandre

The minister also flagged off a camper vehicle for the Shola Safari within the Kudremukh wildlife zone and released a handbook for trekkers.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 10:21 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaUdupicashewEshwar Khandre

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