Rs 13.72 lakh lost in fake online trading and investment scheme

The complainant stated that when the market opened the next day, the app showed his total investment value at Rs 13,72,586 and, after selling shares at 200% profit, displayed Rs 42 lakh.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:34 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 09:34 IST
