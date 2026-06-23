RSS, BJP removing names through SIR because they want to create 'Hindu Rashtra': B K Hariprasad

<p>Mangaluru: Alleging that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> was attempting to manipulate electoral rolls and undermine democratic institutions, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-k-hariprasad">B K Hariprasad</a> on Tuesday urged Congress workers to remain vigilant during the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a>. </p>.<p>Addressing SIR Jana Jagruti Samavesha titled ‘Namma Nade, Matha Rakshane Kade at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru, he said that a person who holds fake marks cards can become the Prime Minister of this country, but for the citizens of this country, it becomes a problem to vote if they do not possess documents.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a> and BJP are trying to figure out how to delete names of minorities, like Christians and Muslims and followers of the Congress.</p>.<p>“Their intention and what they think about is to create a Hindu Rashtra, and to complement that, they are removing the names from the voter list as if they are not citizens of this country,” Hariprasad quipped. Any lapse in monitoring the voter list update process could have serious consequences for democracy and the Constitution.</p>.<p>Explaining, he said in West Bengal, around 27 lakh voters were placed under adjudication as "suspicious individuals."</p>.<p>"The BJP calls itself a 'party with a difference. This is the difference they speak of. They have no faith in democracy, no faith in the Constitution and no respect for the national flag," he alleged.</p>.<p>He expressed concern that vulnerable communities such as Malekudiya, Koraga, nomadic communities, daily wage labourers and migrant workers could be excluded during the revision process due to a lack of documentation or inadequate outreach by officials. </p>.<p>The KPCC president called upon Congress workers to actively participate in SIR exercises and ensure that no eligible voter was left out. He stressed the importance of appointing Booth Level Agents (BLA-1 and BLA-2) and warned party leaders that failure to strengthen the party's booth-level structure could adversely affect their future electoral prospects.</p>.Crimes along coastal K'taka belt | BK Hariprasad urges Muslim Congress leaders to take back resignations.<p>"Those aspiring to become MLAs, MPs or Ministers must take the responsibility of strengthening booth-level work. If we are not vigilant now, many of us may not get an opportunity to represent the people in future," he said.</p>.<p>The KPCC president described the SIR as one of the biggest challenges before the Congress, he accused the BJP of attempting to deprive citizens of their fundamental rights by deleting genuine voters from electoral rolls.</p>.<p>"We have no objection to removing fake voters or duplicate entries. If there are bogus voters, they should be deleted," he said.</p>.<p>Former Chairman of the Legislative Council V R Sudarshan said the BLAs should accompany Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who will visit households as a part of SIR from June 30 and ensure that enumeration forms are given to the voters and help the people in getting the documents required. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5.</p>.<p>The draft should be verified and if there are any objections it should be submitted. The DCC presidents should appoint competent lawyers in each assembly constituency to help people file objections in the discrepancies in the voters list. </p>