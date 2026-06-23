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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

RSS, BJP removing names through SIR because they want to create 'Hindu Rashtra': B K Hariprasad

The RSS and BJP are trying to figure out how to delete names of minorities, like Christians and Muslims and followers of the Congress.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:44 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaRSSMangaluruHindu RashtraBK Hariprasad

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