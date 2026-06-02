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Safari jeep driver provokes elephant near Bhadra Tiger reserve, probe launched after video emerges

Officials of the Bhadra Tiger Reserve took note of the viral footage and have identified and questioned the driver involved.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 16:38 IST
Karnataka NewselephantsafariBhadra Reserve Forest

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