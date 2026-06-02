Safari jeep driver provokes elephant near Bhadra Tiger reserve, probe launched after video emerges

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Forest department officials have launched an investigation into a viral video showing a driver allegedly provoking a elephant near the Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru district.</p><p>The 50-second video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows a driver in an open jeep approaching a wild elephant while pointing towards the animal. As the elephant appears to charge at the vehicle, the driver quickly reverses and moves away. The video further shows the jeep returning close to the elephant, prompting the animal to react aggressively for the second time.</p>.Watch | Rhino tries flipping safari jeep in Assam's Manas National Park; leaves internet aghast.<p>Officials of the Bhadra Tiger Reserve took note of the viral footage and have identified and questioned the driver involved. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident occurred on Monday. However, authorities are yet to confirm whether the location falls within the jurisdiction of the tiger reserve.</p><p>Bhadra Tiger Reserve DCF Pulkit Meena said that the driver has been identified during the initial inquiry. He clarified that the vehicle did not enter the protected area through any of the reserve’s authorised entry gates.</p><p>“We are coordinating with officials from the Koppa forest division to verify the exact location of the incident. If it is established that there was unauthorised entry into a forest area, a detailed investigation will be conducted and appropriate legal action will be initiated,” Meena said.</p>