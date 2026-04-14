Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

SDPI urges Centre to release 15th Finance Commission grants to Karnataka

As per guidelines, the funds under 15th Finance Commission grants are released only if there are elected bodies in the TP, ZP and Gram panchayats.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 12:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruSDPIFinance Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us