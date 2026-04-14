<p>Mangaluru: SDPI state president Abdul Majeed Mysuru urged the Centre to release the pending 15th Finance Commission grants of Rs 2133 cr for 2025-26, to the local bodies in Karnataka immediately.</p><p>The state government should also conduct elections to Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat along with Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) at the earliest.</p>.Is 16th Finance Commission offering southern states a fair deal?.<p>“The Centre is showing discrimination by not releasing the 15th Finance Commission grants to the state and the state government is showing its negligence towards it. As a result, 6000 gram panchayats are in trouble. The Gram Panchayats had prepared the action plan and in some areas works were also initiated. Due to the non release of the grants, the works have been stalled,” he told mediapersons.</p><p>As per the guidelines, the funds under 15th Finance Commission grants are released only if there are elected bodies in the TP, ZP and Gram panchayats. Further, the state government had failed to release the grants on time to the local bodies, which is also one of the reason for non release of funds. The State government has failed to conduct elections to TPs and ZPs since 2021. It is an assault on democracy, said Abdul Majeed.</p><p>There are 28 MPs from Karnataka. Don't they have any responsibility to ensure that the funds are released? DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta is wasting time speaking about SDPI in the Parliament rather than raising the issue of non release of funds. All 28 MPs should apologise to people of the state for their failure in getting the funds released.</p><p><strong>Congress dividing Muslim leadership</strong> </p><p>Majeed accused the Congress of trying to divide Muslim leadership in Davangere South.</p><p>Senior Congress leader Naseer Ahmed has been relieved of his duties as political secretary, alleging anti-party activities during the bypoll to the Davanagere South Assembly. </p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fires Naseer Ahmed as political secretary amid Davangere South bypoll 'sabotage' row.<p>Congress is targeting Muslim leaders on the charges of indiscipline in the party. In the past, when there were allegations, no action was taken against the Congress leaders, he alleged. The Karnataka voters will teach a lesson to the Congress in the 2028 elections, he said.</p><p>"Davanagere has 70 per cent Ahinda and Muslims, Christian voters. Leaders had sought seat for Muslim candidate, but the Congress failed to field Muslim candidate. People voted against Congress and SDPI is confident of getting the majority share. There was an undercurrent in Davangere South and we received good feedback in favor of SDPI too," he said.</p><p>On allegations of Minister Zameer Ahmed funding SDPI, Majeed asked why should another party leader fund SDPI.</p>