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Second Mangalore Open Shooting Championship from May 26

Founder secretary Mukesh Kumar said the qualification rounds of the championship will be conducted at the Mangalore Rifle Club premises
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:29 IST
Sports NewsKarnataka NewsShootingMangaluru

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