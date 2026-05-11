Second Mangalore Open Shooting Championship from May 26

<p>Mangaluru: The Mangalore Rifle Club has announced the second Mangalore Open Shooting Championship 2026, which will be held in the city from May 26 to 30.</p><p>Addressing a press meet, founder secretary Mukesh Kumar said the qualification rounds of the championship will be conducted at the Mangalore Rifle Club premises located at Jugul Towers, Kadri Mallikatte, while the finals will be held at the US Mallya Indoor Stadium.</p><p>Established in 2017, the Mangalore Rifle Club specialises in 10-metre Air Rifle and Air Pistol training and has so far trained 32 national-level shooters, contributing to the growth of the sport in the region.</p>.Mangaluru to host national senior classic powerlifting championship from March 24.<p>More than 450 shooters from different states are expected to participate in the championship. The event aims to promote shooting sports at the grassroots level and provide a competitive platform for aspiring shooters, he said. International-level shooters from Karnataka will also take part in the championship and will be felicitated during the event to inspire young athletes.</p><p>Mukesh Kumar said that special emphasis has also been given to participation from the Indian Armed Forces. Shooting athletes from the Indian Army have been invited, and a separate event will be conducted to honour their contribution and excellence in the sport.</p><p>He said arrangements are being made to ensure a high-quality competition experience for all participants and to strengthen the culture of shooting sports in Mangaluru. "We also want to encourage emerging talent to excel at national and international levels," he added. </p>