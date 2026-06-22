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Security tightened after Udupi district court receives bomb threat e-mail

Police conducted thorough inspections across the District and Sessions Court, various subordinate courts, and the court premises
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 08:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBomb threatUdupi

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