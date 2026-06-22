Security tightened after Udupi district court receives bomb threat e-mail

<p>Udupi: Tension prevailed at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> District Court complex on Monday morning after an anonymous email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises was received by court authorities. </p><p>Upon receiving the threat message through the court's official email account, personnel from the Udupi City Police, accompanied by the dog squad and bomb disposal squad, rushed to the court complex and launched an intensive search operation.</p>.Dharwad, Kolar district courts in Karnataka receive hoax bomb threat calls.<p>Police teams conducted thorough inspections across the District and Sessions Court, various subordinate courts, the court premises and different sections of the court buildings to verify the credibility of the threat.</p><p>As a precautionary measure, security arrangements at the court complex were tightened and additional police personnel were deployed. </p><p>Authorities also initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the threat email and identify those responsible for sending the message. Efforts are underway to determine whether the threat was genuine or a hoax. </p>