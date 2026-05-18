Seventh edition of NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026 to be organised from May 29 to 31

<p>Mangaluru: The seventh edition of NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026 will be organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the governing body for surfing and stand-up paddling in the country, at Blue Bay Eco Beach, Tannirbhavi from May 29 to 31, said Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V.</p><p>The championship is one of the key stops on the national surfing calendar and is expected to play an important role in the build-up to the upcoming Asian Games. </p><p>The championship will serve as a major competitive platform for surfers aiming to strengthen their claims for places in the Indian contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, he told mediapersons.</p><p>The championship is expected to witness participation from top surfers across the country competing in multiple categories, he added. </p><p>He said "Karnataka has steadily emerged as one of India's leading destinations for surfing and coastal sports, and the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing continues to play an important role in promoting both sport and tourism in the region. The championship is also an opportunity to showcase the beauty of our coastline while also encouraging young sporting talent."</p>.India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2026 to begin at Mangaluru's Tannirbavi beach on March 6.<p>Following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 held in April, the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026 serves as the second stop on the National Championship Series for the surfing athletes. </p><p>The event will showcase intense rivalry between surfers from the east and west coasts of India, with crucial ranking points on offer that will determine the surfers' standings at the end of the season, he added.</p><p>With the Asian Games ahead, every national competition becomes crucial for our athletes as they prepare for international challenges. </p><p>The growth of Indian surfers at the continental level over the last few years has been encouraging, and events like these are vital in building a strong competitive ecosystem, said the DC. </p><p>The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) will be the title sponsor for the third consecutive year. Cycle Agarbatti and DeConstruct join as Gold Sponsors, and the event is supported by the Karnataka Tourism department, the department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and the Karnataka Surfing Association. Northern Sky comes on board as Venue Partner for the championship. </p>