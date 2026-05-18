Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Seventh edition of NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026 to be organised from May 29 to 31

The championship is one of the key stops on the national surfing calendar and is expected to play an important role in the build-up to the upcoming Asian Games.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us