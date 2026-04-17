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Shortage of sand, skilled labourers has affect construction industry

Alternatives such as M-sand and P-sand, used in place of CRZ sand, are also not available in sufficient quantities within the district, and their quality is often not up to the required standards
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 19:02 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 19:02 IST
Karnatakasand

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