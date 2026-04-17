Shortage of sand, skilled labourers has affect construction industry

<p>Mangaluru: Civil Contractors Association Mangaluru has alleged that shortage of sand and skilled labourers has affected the constructed sector in Dakshina Kannada district.</p><p>River sand mining has been banned in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas while sand available in Non-CRZ areas is reportedly of inferior quality, said Association President Mahabala Kottary.</p><p>Though the State government has solved the row over laterite stones, it is taking time for issuing licenses to extract laterite stones and the price of a single laterite stone has reached Rs 45.</p><p>According to industry representatives, the availability of key construction materials such as red laterite stones, river sand, and M-sand has declined significantly. Red laterite stones, which were once abundantly available in the district, have become difficult to procure in recent years due to stricter government regulations.</p><p>Alternatives such as M-sand and P-sand, used in place of CRZ sand, are also not available in sufficient quantities within the district, and their quality is often not up to the required standards, he alleged.</p><p><br>Shortage of labourers</p><p>In addition to material shortages, the construction sector is now facing an acute shortage of skilled labourers due to the ongoing elections in five assembly constituencies, Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Construction industry in Dakshina Kannada is heavily dependent on migrant skilled labourers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh for plastering, centering works in construction. Labourers had left for their native for Holi festival and when they were about to return to Mangaluru for work were struck with elections and SIR. They might return after one a half months, which in turn has affected the construction sector, he explained.</p>.Scarred by sand: Rivers, farms, future under strain from mining.<p>Furthermore, with the ongoing census activities, several workers have remained in their native places, worsening the labour shortage in the district.</p><p>As a result, contractors are finding it increasingly difficult to complete construction projects within stipulated deadlines. This has led to disputes between contractors and building owners, with some cases escalating into legal conflicts, Kottary added.</p><p>In view of these challenges, the district’s civil contractors, engineers, and builders associations have jointly urged the Dakshina Kannada district administration and the state government to take immediate steps to ensure the steady supply of essential raw materials. They have also requested the government to introduce incentive programmes to encourage local labour participation, thereby addressing the workforce shortage.</p><p>Representatives from the consultant engineers association said around two lakh migrant workers are engaged in construction activities in the district. The cost of M Sand is also high with Rs 15,000 for 300 CFT. </p>