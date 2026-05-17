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Siddaramaiah writes to CJ of Karnataka High Court on the need for Circuit Bench in Mangaluru

The Chief Justice of the High Court is likely to visit the city either by the end of this month or in the first week of June to inspect the identified infrastructure.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 03:58 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 03:58 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahMangaluruKarnataka High Court

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