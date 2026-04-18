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Silicon Beach Programme's (SBP) 'BaseCamp' launched in Mangaluru

BaseCamp has been launched at the right time close on the heels of SBP’s earlier platform, `HomeComing', emphasised Dr Shetty while symbolically launching BaseCamp at wrkwrk Triangle in Kottara.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 18:12 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 18:12 IST
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