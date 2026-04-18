Silicon Beach Programme's (SBP) 'BaseCamp' launched in Mangaluru

<p>Silicon Beach Programme's (SBP) `BaseCamp' is a fantastic zero profit venture which aims at supporting IT professionals set up shops in Mangaluru and surrounding areas without having to worry about infrastructure, hiring talents, taxation and on-ground logistics, Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty stressed on Saturday.</p><p>BaseCamp has been launched at the right time close on the heels of SBP’s earlier platform, `HomeComing', emphasised Dr Shetty while symbolically launching BaseCamp at wrkwrk Triangle in Kottara. SBP Convener and Founder of wrkwrk, 99Games and Robosoft Rohith Bhat addressing the gathering said the previous HomeComing focussed on talent supply side. "BaseCamp complements it by enabling the demand and infrastructure side, helping companies, professionals set up, operate satellite offices in Coastal Karnataka," he said. </p>.Bengaluru to get India's first startup, tech museum by 2027.<p>“BaseCamp, with help of experts from Bengaluru, will be the on-ground transition partner and make it easier for companies to start and scale from Coastal Karnataka," stressed Rohith Bhat and added that BaseCamp was inspired while helping US based Vinyl Equity and Entrupy set up offices. Vinyl Equity Director Nagaraj Acharya said they were initially looking at Pune, Bengaluru, Gurgaon to set up their branches. "However the ecosystem in Mangaluru sealed the deal and Rohit's SBP took it forward," he said. </p><p>Entrupy Head of People Operations Vishal Kanchan recollected that as he is an alumnus of Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology in Nitte and thus had been in favour of setting up a branch in Mangaluru. In September 2025 we begun experimentally with a small team and success was quick to follow. We have now employed more than 40 people," he said and added that they faced no compliance issues. Rohit pointed out with the talent pool, five IT parks, Mangaluru has a potential of accommodating any number of IT companies.</p>