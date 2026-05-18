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Steps to be taken to ensure no artificial flooding in Phalguni river: DC

Members of NECF had recently flagged the issue, stating that the coffer bund was obstructing the natural flow of water.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFloodMangaluru

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