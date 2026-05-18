Steps to be taken to ensure no artificial flooding in Phalguni river: DC

<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV said that steps will be taken to ensure that there is no artificial flooding in the Phalguni river due to the construction of a coffer bund across the river from Tannirbhavi to Sulthan Bathery for facilitating bridge work, as well as due to the dumping of debris into the river.</p><p>Members of NECF had recently flagged the issue, stating that the coffer bund was obstructing the natural flow of water and could lead to flooding in Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Kavoor, Kuntikana and Abbakka Nagar during the monsoon.</p>.Siddaramaiah writes to CJ of Karnataka High Court on the need for Circuit Bench in Mangaluru.<p>Reacting to the concerns, the DC said that the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) had already submitted a complaint and an FIR had been registered and vehicle that dumped debris has been seized. The MCC had directed the person responsible for dumping the debris to clear it. However, as they failed to do so, the MCC arranged two earthmovers to remove the debris, and the work is expected to be completed within 10 days.</p><p>“The cost incurred for clearing the debris will be recovered from the person who dumped it,” he told mediapersons.</p><p>On the coffer bund constructed to facilitate work on the bowstring bridge, the DC said, “We have two to three plans on what can be done. The administration will decide on the best method to ensure that there is no artificial flooding during the monsoon.”</p><p>He further said that the road construction connecting the bridge would be completed by the first week of July. “The assembled bowstring girder will have to be jacked onto the bridge,” he added.</p><p>Responding to a query on the fish kill in the Gurupura river, allegedly caused by the release of untreated sewage from the Pacchanady STP, the DC said untreated sewage is not released on a daily basis. At times, leakages result in sewage entering the water body.</p><p>He further said that underground drainage (UGD) connectivity remains a major issue within MCC limits. “We do not have 100 per cent UGD connections within the city limits. As a result, impure water enters the water bodies. To address the issue, we have proposed strengthening the STPs and taking up UGD works in areas that are not covered. An estimate of Rs 1,000 crore has been submitted to the state government,” he said.</p><p>The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Lokayukta have served notices to the MCC.</p><p>“We have explained the ground reality to the KSPCB. We have also introduced restrictions on new houses coming up within city limits. If they do not have UGD connections, then single-pit or double-pit systems would be mandatory,” he added.</p><p><strong>Sea erosion</strong></p><p>The DC said the government had sanctioned Rs 100 crore each to the three coastal districts to tackle sea erosion.</p><p>To find a permanent solution for shoreline management, technical reports from National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal and an institute in Chennai have been received. A state-level meeting chaired by the minister will decide on the nature of works to be undertaken based on the technical reports.</p><p>“Based on the technical report, we have to identify the works to be taken up along each beach shore depending on the depth of the shore. Though reef works were taken up at Battappady shore in the past, they have helped reduce the intensity of waves. However, to implement a permanent solution, a parallel reef has to be laid. We are exploring the best possible option for permanent work,” he added. </p>