<p>Mangaluru: The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services has granted administrative approval to upgrade the sewage treatment plant (STP) at the district government Wenlock Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>. The plant's capacity will be increased from 350 KLD (kilolitres per day) to 500 KLD at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.</p><p>The existing STP has been operational since July 18, 2014, and was set up using Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB) technology. Over the years, however, maintaining the system became challenging, and it failed to meet the standards prescribed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). In view of this, hospital authorities proposed upgrading the facility.</p><p>District In-charge Minister and Health and Family Welfare Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu</a> Rao reviewed the matter with officials and decided to go ahead with the upgradation. As part of the project, a new Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) tank and a collection tank will be constructed.</p><p>Under the proposed plan, Rs 80 lakh has been earmarked for the supply, installation and commissioning of the 500 KLD SBR-based STP. An additional Rs 4 lakh will be spent on electrical and sanitary works, Rs 58 lakh on RCC civil works for the STP, Rs 5 lakh for restoring the existing STP tank, and Rs 20 lakh for setting up an effluent treatment plant (ETP) tank along with equipment and related works.</p><p>Minister Gundu Rao said the department has been instructed to float tenders soon to take up the upgradation work.</p><p>Established in 1848, Wenlock Hospital is spread across 13.02 acres and currently has 905 beds across 21 blocks. Earlier, on January 31, the government had also approved the construction of the fourth and fifth floors of the hospital's medicine block, adding 74 beds at a cost of Rs 10 crore under the CSR initiative of MRPL</p>