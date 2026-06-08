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Strict action against Arogya Mitras if patients made to pay under Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka scheme: U T Khader

Khader noted that Arogya Mitras were appointed to guarantee that quality healthcare services reach poor under the scheme and stressed that they must perform their duties effectively.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsMangaluruU T Khader

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