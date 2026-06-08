Strict action against Arogya Mitras if patients made to pay under Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka scheme: U T Khader

<p>Mangaluru: Health and Family Welfare Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">U T Khader</a> has warned that strict action will be taken against Arogya Mitras who fail to ensure that eligible patients receive free treatment under the Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka scheme (AB-ArK).</p><p>“If any private hospital charges additional fees from BPL patients, Arogya Mitras must intervene and ensure that treatment is provided free of cost. Action will be initiated against Arogya Mitras who fail to discharge this responsibility,” he said during the review meeting.</p><p>Khader noted that Arogya Mitras were appointed to guarantee that quality healthcare services reach poor under the scheme and stressed that they must perform their duties effectively. </p><p>Private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman scheme should not collect treatment charges from patients holding BPL cards.</p><p>Referring to the period when he previously served as Health Minister, Khader said that in the past BPL cardholders received treatment free of cost, while APL cardholders were entitled to 70 per cent government support and were required to bear only 30 per cent of the treatment cost.</p><p>“Now the situation has reversed, with patients bearing nearly 70 per cent of the cost and the government covering only 30 per cent. This arrangement will be reviewed,” he said.</p>.Karnataka govt enlists private hospitals for high-risk pregnancy care.<p>Khader added that the government would prepare a framework to provide affordable treatment to both APL and BPL families and examine ways to reduce the burden on patients seeking healthcare services.</p><p>Doctors alleged some drugs, especially IV fluids quarantine period has increased after the tragic maternal deaths in Ballari hospital. Officer from the Logistics section said that it is taking 30 to 45 days for quality checking after the medicines from the manufacturing unit reach the warehouses. </p><p>He also sought a vehicle to transport the medicines to various health care institutions. To which, Khader promised to arrange a vehicle under CSR initiative. </p><p><strong>Four new Endosulfan day care centres</strong></p><p>DHO Dr H R Thimmaiah said that four new day care centres have started functioning at Panaje, Bellare, Kaniyoor, and Vittal in Dakshina Kannada in addition to already functioning centres at Kokkada and Koila. </p><p>The government has released Rs 1.55 crore for the maintenance of the Centres, he added. </p>