<p>Mangaluru: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/survey">survey</a> report titled “Insights and aspirations: A promising new path in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cancer">cancer</a> awareness – 10,000+ household cancer awareness survey report” was released at the Mangalore Institute of Oncology (MIO) by MLC Ivan D'Souza on Saturday.</p>.<p>The survey highlighted early diagnosis and prevention as key interventions that can significantly improve <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cancer-treatment">cancer treatment</a> outcomes and quality of life. Conducted jointly by the Sanjeevni Cancer Seva Trust in association with MIO, the study comprised a comprehensive 20-question survey on cancer awareness among 10,948 participants across various sections of society. It provided critical insights into public awareness, prevailing myths, and barriers related to cancer prevention and early detection, said Dr D Suresh Rao, Managing Trustee of Sanjeevni Cancer Seva Trust and Director of MIO.</p>.<p>The findings revealed strong foundational awareness about cancer. Over 90% of respondents were aware that tobacco consumption causes cancer, and a majority understood that early detection improves curability, treatment outcomes, and survival rates. Many respondents also recognised that cancer is a non-communicable disease that does not spread from person to person, reflecting the impact of sustained public awareness campaigns.</p><p>Despite this awareness, fewer than 15% of respondents undergo routine cancer screening. The main reasons cited were fear of diagnosis, concerns about treatment costs, and the distance to treatment centres. Awareness of the HPV vaccine, which can prevent cancers such as cervical and certain throat cancers, remains moderate.</p>.Novartis to buy experimental breast cancer drug in up to USD 3bn deal.<p>The survey also found that many people seek medical help only after severe, late-stage symptoms appear. At the same time, several respondents reported engaging in self-examination practices and being aware of healthy eating habits, the report noted.</p><p>The report suggests measures such as subsidised screening drives, fear-mitigating counselling, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hpv">HPV</a> vaccination awareness campaigns, and mobile screening and detection clinics to bridge the gap between awareness and action.</p><p>MLC Ivan D'Souza noted that cancer cases are on the rise in the country and that people fear the high cost of treatment.</p>.<p>“I had urged the government to establish units of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> to provide treatment for poor patients. As the cost of setting up such units is high, the government is considering entering into tie-ups with private hospitals for treatment,” he said.</p>.<p>He also appealed to MIO to join hands with the government to ensure treatment for patients.</p>