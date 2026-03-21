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Survey finds strong cancer awareness but poor screening uptake

MLC Ivan D'Souza and others released a survey report on cancer awareness conducted by Sanjeevni Cancer Seva Trust in association with Mangalore Institute of Oncology, in Mangaluru on Saturday.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsCancerCancer treatmentMangalore Institute of Oncology

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