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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

TN man accused in theft case, absconding for 16 years, arrested by Uppinangady police

He had failed to appear before court in connection with a theft case registered at the Uppinangady Police Station.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 05:01 IST
India NewsMangaluruIPCaccused absconding

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