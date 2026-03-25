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Tanker with 17,600 MT LPG arrives at Mangalore Port from Gujarat

The vessel 'Apollo Ocean' is part of multiple fuel shipments ensuring supply stability in the region.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsGujaratKarnatakaMangaluruLPG

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