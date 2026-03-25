Tanker with 17,600 MT LPG arrives at Mangalore Port from Gujarat

<p>Mangaluru: LPG Tanker, 'Apollo Ocean,' carrying LPG cargo (over 17,600 MT) reached New Mangalore Port (NMPT) and is all set to discharge <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-change-avoid-panic-buying-govt-dismisses-reports-of-35-day-waiting-period-for-lpg-refill-3943963">LPG</a> cargo for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Wednesday.</p>.Switch to piped gas if there's access or no LPG supply in 3 months: Centre amid fuel disruption scare.<p>The LPG Tanker sailed off from Gujarat and reached NMP on Wednesday night, sources in New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) told DH.</p><p>'Apollo Ocean' is part of multiple fuel shipments ensuring supply stability in the region. </p>