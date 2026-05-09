<p>Mangaluru: Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a suspected house-breaking and theft accused at Mangaluru Central Railway Station under “Operation Rail Prahari” and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth over Rs 13 lakh from his possession.</p><p>According to RPF personnel, the arrested is Ashif PH (25), a resident of Kanhangad in Kasaragod district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a>. He was detained during a confidential surveillance operation conducted at the station and nearby areas to track habitual offenders especially theft of passenger belongings at the railway station. </p><p>The operation was carried out by a team led by Manoj Kumar Yadav, Inspector of RPF/Mangaluru Central, along with other RPF and Crime Prevention and Detection Squad personnel. </p><p>He was found moving suspiciously on platform numbers 2 and 3. During a search of his shoulder bag, officers recovered a pouch containing gold ornaments for which he could not provide a satisfactory explanation. </p>.Man wanted for theft & cattle slaughter arrested after 8 years on the run.<p>During interrogation, Ashif allegedly confessed that the ornaments had been stolen from a house in Thrissur district. Further verification revealed that Pavaratty Police Station in Thrissur had registered a house-breaking and theft case on May 6 regarding the theft of around 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments. </p><p>The recovered items included four bangles, three necklaces, four rings, a chain, a bracelet and a pair of studs weighing a total of 93.5 grams. The value of the seized ornaments was estimated at Rs 13.06 lakh.</p><p>Railway officials contacted Pavaratty police, following which a police team from Thrissur arrived at Mangaluru Central. The arrested and the recovered ornaments were handed over to them for further legal action.</p><p>Officials said the accused is allegedly involved in several criminal cases registered at different police stations from Ernakulam to Kasaragod. Multiple non-bailable warrants are also said to be pending against him in connection with house-breaking, theft and other offences. Cases have been registered against him in Payyannur, Hosadurga, Palakkad Town North, Chandera, Neeleshwar, Kannapuram and Kannur police stations. </p>