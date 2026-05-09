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Theft accused arrested at Mangaluru Central Railway Station: Gold worth Rs 13 lakh seized

During a search of his shoulder bag, officers recovered a pouch containing gold ornaments for which he could not provide a satisfactory explanation.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:13 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaMangaluruGoldrobbery

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