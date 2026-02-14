<p>Mangaluru: MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-t-ravi">C T Ravi</a> said that the Congress-led government’s celebration of 1,000 days in office is marked by the creation of thousands of problems for the common man and rampant corruption. He said there is nothing to celebrate in completing 1,000 days in power.</p><p>“Is the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> celebrating the increase in corruption, the privilege of ministers going to jail, or the rise in farmers’ suicides in the state?” he asked.</p><p>He alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state and that the drug mafia has been given a free hand to operate. The government owes Rs 37,000 crore to contractors. He claimed that SCP/TSP funds were misused and that there were irregularities in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme as well.</p><p>“What achievements does the government have to celebrate? There is only negative news about the government in the media, and the fight for the Chief Minister’s chair continues. Development works have come to a standstill. What has the state government contributed to Karnataka, Mysuru, or Mangaluru in the last three years?” he questioned.</p>.'Siddaramaiah should be Karnataka's CM for next 15 years': MLA Harish Gowda.<p>About Rs 180 crore from the Valmiki Corporation was allegedly swindled, and the money is yet to be fully recovered, he said. He added that the Chief Minister had faced allegations in the MUDA sites scam and had to return the sites. No permanent major projects were implemented in the last 1,000 days, he claimed.</p><p>“The only achievement of the government is taking corruption to an all-time high and increasing the prices of essential commodities, including milk. The fee for RTC was hiked from Rs 15 to Rs 30. Rs 20 stamp paper is no longer available. Electricity tariffs have been increased. There is no meaning in celebrating when common people are in distress due to rising prices,” the MLC said.</p><p>He further alleged that the previous BJP government’s Kisan Samman and Raitha Vidya Nidhi schemes were discontinued by the Congress government. Despite having two lakh vacancies in government departments, the state government has failed to undertake recruitment in the last three years, he claimed.</p><p>The MLC accused the state government of weakening KSRTC in the name of the Shakti scheme and selling Anna Bhagya rice in the black market. “Celebrating when people are suffering shows a perverse attitude,” he said.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah to table Karnataka State Budget on March 6; 14-day session to end on March 27.<p>“At a time when government hospitals lack medicines, the state government has accorded Cabinet rank to all board and corporation heads. Is this a matter for celebration?” he asked.</p><p>Referring to the allegations against BJP MLA Byrati Basavaraj in connection with the murder of realtor VG Shivaprakash alias Bikla Shiva, Ravi termed them politically motivated. He said the police do not have any evidence to prove Basavaraj’s involvement and that he is being targeted. He accused the Congress government of blaming the Centre to hide its failures.</p><p>He also urged the state government to conduct corporation, Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and Gram Panchayat elections. “Without elected bodies, the state will not receive statutory funds,” he said.</p>