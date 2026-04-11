<p>Mangaluru: A theft has been reported at an apartment in Deralakatte, Ullal taluk, with gold ornaments and luxury watches worth an estimated Rs 10.71 lakh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/2-taken-to-custody-in-karnatakas-sullia-in-gold-theft-ornaments-worth-rs-5-lakh-recovered-3964201">stolen</a> from a flat.<br><br>According to the complaint, between 8 pm on March 18, and 8:30 am on April 9, unidentified thieves allegedly broke into Flat No G1104 on the 11th floor of an apartment, located near KS Hegde Hospital Medical College, where complainant Mohammed Hashil Sadiq resides.<br><br>The accused reportedly entered the house and stole gold ornaments kept in a locker inside a bedroom cupboard belonging to the complainant’s wife, Bazila KM. The stolen items include a 24-gram diamond necklace with one pair of earrings, a 16-gram gold anklet chain, and an 8-gram gold ring.</p>.Gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 19 lakh stolen from house in Belthangady.<p>In addition, valuables kept in the complainant’s bedroom locker were also stolen, including a ladies’ Rado watch valued at Rs 2 lakh, an 8-gram platinum ring belonging to the complainant, and another watch valued at Rs 3.5 lakh.<br><br>The total estimated value of the stolen gold ornaments and other valuables is Rs 10,71,000.<br><br>Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered at Ullal police station.</p>