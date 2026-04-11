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Thieves break into Mangaluru flat to steal gold ring, diamond necklace & luxury watches worth over Rs 10 lakh

The stolen items include a 24-gram diamond necklace with one pair of earrings, a 16-gram gold anklet chain, and an 8-gram gold ring.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangalurutheftrobbery

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