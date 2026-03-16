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Third edition of student Tulu Sammelana to be organised at Tulu Bhavana in Mangaluru on March 20

The keynote address will be delivered by former Chief Minister and noted writer M Veerappa Moily. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U T Khader will also extend his greetings on the occasion.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruTulu

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