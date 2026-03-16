<p>Mangaluru: To promote <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tulu">Tulu</a> language and culture among the students, the Tulu Parishat and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/31">Karnataka</a> Tulu Sahitya Academy will organise the third edition of student Tulu sammelana at Tulu Bhavana in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> on March 20.</p><p>The conference will be inaugurated by Preetham Nayak, a postgraduate student of Nitte University, Deralakatte. The conference will be presided over by Abhinna, an undergraduate student from SMS College, Brahmavar, said Parishat President Shubodaya Alva to mediapersons.</p><p>The keynote address will be delivered by former Chief Minister and noted writer M Veerappa Moily. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U T Khader will also extend his greetings on the occasion.</p><p>In the first session after the inauguration, Sri Nijaligeshwara Swamiji, the pontiff of Jagadguru Durudundeshwara Siddhasamsthana Mutt, Nidagosi will speak. </p><p>In the second session, six students will hold an interaction with the conference president and chairperson on the theme of the tradition of communal harmony in Tulu Nadu, Alva said.</p><p>In the afternoon, a ‘Tulu Tutthaitha’, traditional costume fashion show competition will be organised for students.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Bahusamskrithi Utsava in Mangaluru on January 17.<p>The valedictory ceremony will be attended by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mescom Chairman Harish Kumar and others.</p><p>On the occasion, prizes will also be distributed to winners of the Kalāsiri competition conducted for students on March 10.</p><p>Tulu Sammelana honorary president Dr Prabhakar Neermarga said the the stdents meet aims to ensure that students take pride in Tulu language and culture.</p><p><strong>Winners</strong></p><p>Alva said that as a part of Tulu meet, competitions like elocution, Tulu songs, Tulu skit, folk dance, emcee, drawing competitions were organised recently. </p><p>The first prize winners in Tulu elocution - Sannidhi (SDM College), Tulu Songs - MAPS College, Tulu skit - Mahaveera College, Moodbidri, Folk dance - Government First Grade College, Vamadapadavu, emcee - Deeksha B Shetty, Ramakrishna College, Mangaluru and drawing - Supreetha (Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal).</p><p>The logo of the sammelana was launched recently by Sri Devei Group of Institutions President A Sadananda Shetty. The logo was prepared by IMJ Institute of Science and Commerce, Moodlakatte first year BBA student Shreyas Shetty. </p>