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Three arrested for illegally transporting cattle in Udupi

When questioned, the occupants reportedly admitted that the cattle were being transported for slaughter with the intention of selling the meat.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 06:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupi

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