<p>Udupi: The police arrested three persons for allegedly transporting cattle illegally in a cruel manner near the Hosangadi check post under the limits of Amasebailu Police Station, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a>. </p><p>According to the police, PSI Ashok Kumar of Amasebailu Police Station was on night rounds within the station limits when personnel on duty at the Hosangadi check post stopped a vehicle coming from the Hulikal Ghat side. Upon inspection, the team found two bulls tied in a cruel manner inside the vehicle.</p>.Rowdy sheeter arrested under Goonda Act in Karnataka's Udupi.<p>When questioned, the occupants reportedly admitted that the cattle were being transported for slaughter with the intention of selling the meat. The estimated value of the two bulls is about Rs one lakh, while the value is estimated at around Rs four lakh.</p><p>Police also noticed a white car valued at approximately Rs five lakh, following the vehicle laden with cattle from the Hulikal side toward Hosangadi. Suspecting that the car was escorting the vehicle involved in illegal cattle transport, police stopped the car. However, the driver and another person reportedly fled from the spot after stopping the vehicle, while one occupant in the car was taken into custody.</p><p>The cattle, vehicle, and the persons found in the vehicles were seized and taken into custody. A case was registered at Amasebailu Police Station under Sections 4, 5, 7, and 12 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020; Section 11(1)(d) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act; and Section 66(1) read with 192(A) of the IMV Act. Later in the day, the police arrested Mustaq Hussain Saab Nadaf (29),Saleem Hussain Saab Nadaf (33),both hailing from Ramdurg in Belagavi, and Nadeem Abdul Khader (34), from Kelapete, Shiroor, Byndoor taluk. All three accused were produced before the court, police said.</p>