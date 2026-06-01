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Three arrested for murder after CCTV captures assault in Belthangady

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Nithin, the Belthangady Police registered an FIR under Sections 115(2) and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 14:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruCCTVArrested

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