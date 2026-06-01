Three arrested for murder after CCTV captures assault in Belthangady

<p>Mangaluru: A 33-year-old man was found dead at Aladikottige near Guruvayanakere in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belthangady">Belthangady</a> taluk on Monday. Police have arrested three persons on murder charges after CCTV footage allegedly showed them assaulting the victim on Sunday. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Yatheesh (33), a resident of Perne in Bantwal taluk. The arrested are Yashodhara (35) of Mithabagilu in Belthangady, Mohan (30) of Charvaka in Kadaba, and Ibrahim (54) of Padangady in Belthangady.</p><p>Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Nithin, the Belthangady Police registered an FIR under Sections 115(2) and 103 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS).</p>.Nephew held for killing uncle with beer bottle in Mangaluru.<p>According to police, Nithin received information and a photograph of an unidentified body found at Aladikottige, Guruvayanakere, on Monday morning. On seeing the photograph, he identified the deceased as his brother Yatheesh and immediately informed the police.</p><p>Police subsequently examined CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene. The footage reportedly showed Yashodhara, Ibrahim and Mohan allegedly assaulting Yatheesh on Sunday.</p><p>The three accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. </p><p>Investigation is in progress. </p>