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Three held with MDMA worth Rs 7.64 lakh seized in Dakshina Kannada

Police also seized three mobile phones belonging to the arrested and the car which was allegedly used for transporting the narcotic substance.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:15 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaMDMABantwal

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