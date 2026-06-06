Three held with MDMA worth Rs 7.64 lakh seized in Dakshina Kannada

<p>Mangaluru: Bantwal Town Police have arrested three persons and seized <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mdma">MDMA</a> worth approximately Rs 7.64 lakh from their possession.</p><p>According to the police, Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Shetty, along with his team, intercepted a car near the Melkar flyover for inspection. During the search, police found equipment commonly used for the consumption of psychotropic substances.</p>.Bengaluru: Hydro ganja, MDMA worth Rs 2.40 crore seized by CCB.<p>On questioning, the occupants were identified as A Zubair (39), a resident of Pudu in Bantwal, Mohammed Sawad (36) of Sajipa Munnur, and BM Rashid alias Marimuthu of B Mooda.</p><p>The accused reportedly admitted that they were transporting MDMA with the intention of selling it at a higher price. A detailed search of the vehicle and the suspects led to the recovery of 76.40 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 7.64 lakh.</p><p>Police also seized three mobile phones belonging to the arrested and the car which was allegedly used for transporting the narcotic substance.</p><p>A case has been registered. </p>