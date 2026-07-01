Three killed as compound wall collapses on four houses following heavy rain in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Three people, including two young girls, were killed after a compound wall collapsed and struck houses at Nagori, behind the Kankanady Police Station limits here, in the early hours of Wednesday.</p><p>The incident occurred between 4.45 am and 5 am when a compound wall at Marial House, Garodi, collapsed following incessant rainfall, crashing onto four rented tiled-roof houses located below it. While the rear walls of all the four houses collapsed, two families bore the brunt of the tragedy.</p><p>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, six people were trapped under the debris. Rescue personnel initially pulled out Lalbabu (37), his wife Indu (34), and two of their daughters, and rushed them to Father Muller Hospital. </p><p>However, two of the children later succumbed to their injuries. The deceased girls have been identified as Anamika (7) and Pari (4).</p><p>Alka (14), and Anushka (11) have been rescued. </p>.Indian Coast Guard off Mangaluru coast rescues 6 fishermen after distress call.<p>In another affected house, Balakrishna (40), was rescued while his wife Shanta (35), was brought out unconscious. She was later declared dead, taking the death toll to three.</p><p>Lalbabu's family, originally from Bihar, had been residing in the rented house for the past eight years, while Balakrishna and Shanta, natives of Udupi district, had been living there for about eight months, the Commissioner said.</p><p>Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, police, and local rescue teams carried out the operation.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V visited the site to assess the situation. Authorities said the incessant rainfall in the region is suspected to have triggered the collapse of the retaining wall.</p>.<p><strong>Minister U T Khader's visit to Delhi cut short</strong></p><p>Following the tragedy, Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader has cut short his visit to Delhi. Soon after learning about the incident, the Minister contacted the Deputy Commissioner and directed the district administration to take immediate relief measures.</p><p>He also asked officials to ensure that the medical expenses of the injured are borne by the government and that compensation is disbursed to the families of the deceased on Wednesday itself. The Minister is expected to arrive in Mangaluru on Wednesday afternoon.</p>