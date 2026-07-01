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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Three killed as compound wall collapses on four houses following heavy rain in Mangaluru

Two children among those dead; two families bear the brunt of the tragedy.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 03:25 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 03:25 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruwall collapse

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