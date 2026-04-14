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Three more arrested in connection with murder of rowdy sheeter in Mangaluru

According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, the secured accused were involved in both the conspiracy and earlier attempts linked to the case.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 06:50 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

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