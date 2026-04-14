<p>Mangaluru: Police have secured three more accused in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter Arif at Thokkottu flyover of March 27, further tightening the investigation into the conspiracy behind the killing. With this, the number of arrested has risen to 10.</p><p>According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the secured accused were involved in both the conspiracy and earlier attempts linked to the case.</p><p>The arrested are Arshad, Puche Nisak, and Junaid.</p>.7 arrested in connection with murder of rowdy-sheeter in Karnataka .<p>He said Arshad was part of the conspiracy and played a key role by providing weapons, sharing information about police movement, arranging transport, and supplying money to the other accused involved in the crime.</p><p>Puche Nisak was allegedly involved in an attempt on Arif in February and was also among those who attacked him in 2022. Meanwhile, Junaid is accused of providing the vehicle used in the February attempt and was part of the team involved in that incident.</p><p>Commissioner stated that more persons are believed to be involved in the case.</p><p>Police continue their investigation to trace other suspects connected to the case.</p>