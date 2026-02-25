<p>Mangaluru: Yakshagana senior artiste Kappekere Subraya Bhagavatha, Yakshagana Guru Mambadi Subrahmanya Bhat, and senior Yakshagana arthadhari Jabbar Samo have been selected for the Yakshamangala Award 2025–26, instituted by the Dr P Dayananda Pai – P Sathish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra of Mangalore University.</p><p>The book “Balipa Marga haagu Agari Marga” written by Krishna Prakash Ulithaya has been selected for the Yakshamangala Krithi Award. The Yakshamangala Award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each, along with a citation and felicitation, while the Yakshamangala Krithi Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10,000, citation and felicitation.</p>.Mangaluru to get first EV bus in private transport segment.<p>The selection committee, headed by noted folklorist Dr K Chinnappa Gowda and comprising Prof Padekallu Vishnu Bhat, Yakshagana organiser Murali Kadekar, and Centre Director Dr Dhananjaya Kumble, unanimously selected the names for the awards.</p><p>The awards will be conferred in March, said Mangalore University Registrar Prof Ganesh Sanjeev and Yakshagana Centre Director Dr Dhananjaya Kumble.</p><p>Vice-Chancellor Prof P L Dharma stated that Dayananda Pai of Bengaluru has announced a special grant of Rs 1 crore to expand Yakshagana-related study and research at the Dr Dayananda Pai–Satish Pai Yakshagana Centre of Mangalore University. Pai will attend the Yakshamangala Award ceremony in March and formally hand over the grant on the occasion.</p>