Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Transmission of confidential info on Navy vessels: Malpe police arrest fifth accused in case

After his arrest, the accused was produced before the jurisdictional court on Monday. The court ordered that he be remanded in judicial custody until February 21.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 17:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 17:42 IST
KarnatakaMangaluruIndia NewsMalpe

Follow us on :

Follow Us