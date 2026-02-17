<p>Udupi: Malpe police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a case involving the alleged transmission of confidential information related to Indian Navy vessels.</p><p>According to the police, the arrest was made in a case registered at Malpe Police Station. The case has been booked under Sections 152 and 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).</p><p>The fifth accused in the case, Alif Islam (21), son of late Ejazul Islam, is a native of Bargariya village in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. Police said he was currently residing in a rented house at Kokilkatte in Marayur village near Munnar in Kerala’s Idukki district.</p>.Five arrested for gambling in Karnataka's Udupi; Rs 4.90 lakh seized.<p>Police sources stated that Alif Islam was arrested on February 16, following investigations into the alleged leakage and transmission of sensitive and classified information pertaining to naval ships. The case is considered serious due to its implications for national security.</p><p>After his arrest, the accused was produced before the jurisdictional court on Monday. The court ordered that he be remanded in judicial custody until February 21.</p><p>Further investigations are underway to ascertain the extent of the information allegedly shared, the network involved, and the possible role of other accused in the case, police added.</p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said the arrested is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national."Once we get confirmation,we will add the necessary legal provisions" the SP added.</p>