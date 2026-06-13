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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Two arrested for murder in Dakshin Kananda

During the investigation, police identified the deceased as Chandan Chauhan (39), a native of Purnia district in Bihar.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:33 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimemurderMangaluru

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