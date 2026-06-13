Two arrested for murder in Dakshin Kananda

<p>Mangaluru: Panambur Police has solved a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime">murder </a>case of an unidentified man whose body was found with his throat slit in a water body at Jokatte near Tokur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshin%20kannada">Dakshin Kannada</a> district. They arrested two accused involved in the crime.</p><p>According to commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the body of an unidentified man aged around 35-40 years was discovered in a water body at Arikere, Jokkatte, within the limits of Panambur Police Station, on June 10. The victim had been brutally murdered, with his throat slit. Based on a complaint lodged by Kishore, Panambur police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.</p><p>During the investigation, police identified the deceased as Chandan Chauhan (39), a native of Purnia district in Bihar.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>Acting on credible information, the police traced and arrested the prime accused, Prashanth Kumar (36), at Madgaon Railway Station in Goa at around on Saturday. Another accused, Pinku Mahto (33), was arrested near Vijay Vittal Bhajana Mandir at Jokkatte.</p><p>The commissioner said both accused are natives of Bihar and were residing with their families in a rented house at Jokkatte. Prashanth Kumar was employed as a welder at MRPL, while Pinku Mahto worked in bar-binding construction work.</p><p>Reddy said preliminary investigation revealed that Prashanth Kumar's wife had eloped in April along with another man. Chandan Chauhan had allegedly assisted her in leaving and had also spread rumours about Prashanth, claiming that his wife had abandoned him because he was confined to his house following an accident. </p><p>Enraged by it, Prashanth Kumar allegedly conspired with his friend Pinku Mahto to eliminate Chandan. On the evening of June 9, the duo allegedly assaulted Chandan with a wooden club, striking him on the head and face, before slitting his throat with a knife. They later dumped the body in a water body adjacent to Prashanth's rented house at Jokatte.</p><p> The case was cracked under the guidance of Mangaluru North Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Srikant K. Panambur Police Inspector Salim Abbas led the investigation. </p>