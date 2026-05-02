<p>Mangaluru: Two persons, including a tanker driver, were arrested for allegedly siphoning diesel illegally from a tanker near Meenakaliya Kodikal Gate, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Food Inspector Harris V M, information was received about diesel being unlawfully extracted from a tanker in the area. Acting on the tip-off, the Food Inspector, along with Panambur police personnel, conducted a raid. At the spot, the suspects were found extracting diesel from a tanker using a plastic pipe and filling it into cans. The individuals were identified as tanker driver Dhananjaya (51) and Kushadhara (42), who were taken into custody.</p>.Mangaluru court sentences acquitted robbery accused to 7 years’ RI on appeal.<p>Authorities seized approximately 157 litres of diesel, valued at around Rs 14,000, which had been stored in eight cans after being siphoned from the tanker. The plastic pipe used for extraction and the tanker were also seized.</p><p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly stolen diesel with the intention of unlawful gain, thereby violating provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. It is further alleged that the driver, Dhananjaya, siphoned the fuel without the knowledge of the tanker owner or the company after loading it from MRPL, amounting to a breach of trust.</p><p>A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way. </p>