Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Two arrested for siphoning diesel illegally from a tanker in Mangaluru

At the spot, the suspects were found extracting diesel from a tanker using a plastic pipe and filling it into cans.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 05:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 05:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us