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Two arrested for slaughtering cattle in Karnataka's Bantwal

According to the police, Bantwal Town Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Shetty received information about illegal cattle slaughter being carried out in the area.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBantwal

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