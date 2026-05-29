<p>Mangaluru: The Bantwal Town police arrested two persons in connection with an alleged cattle slaughter at Panjaje in Sajipamuda village.</p><p>According to the police, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bantwal">Bantwal </a>Town Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Shetty received information about illegal cattle slaughter being carried out in the area. Acting on the tip-off, the PSI along with his staff raided the location and found meat being cut in a shed behind a house.</p><p>During the operation, police detained Mustapa (33), a resident of Sajipamuda in Bantwal, and Mohammed Sadiq (30), a resident of B Kasaba in Bantwal.</p>.Two arrested in scooter theft case; stolen vehicle recovered in Karnataka's Bantwal.<p>Police said that during questioning, it was confirmed that the accused were allegedly carrying out the slaughter without a valid licence.</p><p>During the raid, the police seized meat from one slaughtered cattle, six cattle, a car, and equipment allegedly used for the offence.</p><p>The accused, along with the cattle and other seized property, were taken into custody for further legal action. A case has been registered at the Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 4, 7 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. Further investigation is under way. </p>