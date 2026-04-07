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Two arrested in scooter theft case; stolen vehicle recovered in Karnataka's Bantwal

The police have also recovered the stolen scooter, valued at approximately Rs 50,000, from the accused.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 04:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimetheftBantwalscooter thief

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