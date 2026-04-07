<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bantwal">Bantwal</a> Town Police have arrested two accused in connection with a two-wheeler theft reported within their jurisdiction and recovered the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/18-suspects-arrested-120-vehicles-worth-rs-95-lakh-recovered-3357371">stolen </a>vehicle.</p><p>According to the police, the theft had occurred on March 21, at Parliya in Bantwal town police station limits, where a scooter that had been parked inside the shed of a residential building was stolen. </p>.<p>Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Bantwal Town Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation was taken up.</p>.Karnataka: Man arrested for theft of four cattle in Bantwal taluk.<p>During the course of the investigation, police arrested Hassan Bava (55), a resident of Sajip Munnur in Bantwal, and Mohammed Irshad (37), a resident of B Mooda in Bantwal, in connection with the case. The police have also recovered the stolen scooter, valued at approximately Rs 50,000, from the accused. Further investigation is in progress. </p>