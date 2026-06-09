Two arrested, stolen articles, including gold, worth Rs 23.67 lakh recovered in Belthangady

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Two inter-state thieves arrested in Belthangady with stolen gold and cash worth Rs 23.67 lakh recovered.
Key facts
• Arrests made
Two individuals, Hameed and Jabeer alias Jabi, were arrested by police for inter-state thefts in Belthangady.
• Recovered property
Stolen items including 68.69 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and a car were seized, totalling Rs 23.67 lakh.
• Multiple cases linked
The accused are suspected of involvement in at least five theft cases across various police station limits.
• Investigation ongoing
Further inquiry is underway to uncover additional crimes and potential accomplices.
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:42 IST