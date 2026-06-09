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Two arrested, stolen articles, including gold, worth Rs 23.67 lakh recovered in Belthangady

The police have also seized a car used in the crimes by the two accused.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:42 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Two arrested, stolen articles, including gold, worth Rs 23.67 lakh recovered in Belthangady

In one line
Two inter-state thieves arrested in Belthangady with stolen gold and cash worth Rs 23.67 lakh recovered.
Key facts
Arrests made
Two individuals, Hameed and Jabeer alias Jabi, were arrested by police for inter-state thefts in Belthangady.
Recovered property
Stolen items including 68.69 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and a car were seized, totalling Rs 23.67 lakh.
Multiple cases linked
The accused are suspected of involvement in at least five theft cases across various police station limits.
Investigation ongoing
Further inquiry is underway to uncover additional crimes and potential accomplices.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:42 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimePoliceMangaluruDakshina KannadaBelthangadytheft cases

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