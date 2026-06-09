Two arrested, stolen articles, including gold, worth Rs 23.67 lakh recovered in Belthangady

Two inter-state thieves arrested in Belthangady with stolen gold and cash worth Rs 23.67 lakh recovered.

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Key facts

• Arrests made Two individuals, Hameed and Jabeer alias Jabi, were arrested by police for inter-state thefts in Belthangady.

• Recovered property Stolen items including 68.69 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and a car were seized, totalling Rs 23.67 lakh.

• Multiple cases linked The accused are suspected of involvement in at least five theft cases across various police station limits.