<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/bantwal">Bantwal Rural Police</a> have arrested two persons for allegedly transporting MDMA and seized drugs worth Rs 42.3 lakh in Bantwal taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshin-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district.</p>.<p>The arrested are Mohammed Nizamuddin (30) and his brother Mohammed Shaheem (19), hailing from Bolanthoor in Bantwal. </p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector Manjunath T of Bantwal Rural Police Station, along with his team, conducted a raid near Panjala Cross in Manchi village.</p>.<p>The police intercepted a vehicle that was passing through the area and subjected it to inspection.</p>.<p>Upon interrogation, they reportedly confessed to procuring MDMA from an unidentified Nigerian national in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> and transporting it for sale.</p>.MDMA worth Rs 46.5 lakh seized in Mangaluru, 2 peddlers arrested.<p>A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 423 grams of MDMA worth Rs 42,30,000.</p>.<p>Police also seized three mobile phones and the vehicle used for the crime. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 46,25,000.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station under Sections 8(C) read with 20(b)(ii)(C) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ndps">Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act</a>, 1985. Further investigation is in progress. </p>