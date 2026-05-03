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Two arrested with MDMA worth Rs 42 lakh in Bantwal, drugs seized

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 423 grams of MDMA worth Rs 42,30,000.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsMangaluruDakshina KannadaMDMABantwal police

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