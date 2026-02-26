Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Two booked for moral policing, abusing, and threatening two minors

The accused have been identified as Steven Monteiro and his son Avil.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 05:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 05:26 IST
Karnataka NewsMoral Policingminorsthreatening

Follow us on :

Follow Us