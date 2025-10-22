Two boys sustain injuries in firecracker accident in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Two 11-year-old boys sustained burn injuries after leftover firecrackers burst at Malar House in Pavoor village on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Tuesday night.</p><p>According to police, the boys had wrapped the remaining parts of firecrackers in paper and set them on fire, which resulted in an unexpected explosion. </p>.UP: Massive blaze at firecracker market in Fatehpur guts 65 shops, crackers worth crores destroyed.<p>Both children were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Deralakatte, where they are currently undergoing treatment.</p><p>Police said that no case has been registered in connection with the incident.</p>