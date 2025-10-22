Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Two boys sustain injuries in firecracker accident in Mangaluru

Both children were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Deralakatte, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Last Updated : 22 October 2025, 17:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2025, 17:33 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurufirecracker injuries

Follow us on :

Follow Us