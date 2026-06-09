Two, including Youth Congress leader, arrested for extorting Rs 2.77 crore

<p>Mangaluru: Two persons, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshin%20kannada">Dakshin Kannada</a> district Youth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> general secretary, have been arrested after contractor accused them of blackmailing him extorting Rs 2.77 crore, and repeatedly threatening his life.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested are Jitesh and Nizam alias Ibrahim. </p><p>Nizam is the District Youth Congress general secretary.</p><p>According to the police complaint, the ordeal began in January 2024 when the contractor received a phone call from Jitesh, who was employed in his company. Jitesh allegedly sent him obscene photographs related to an illicit relationship and claimed to possess compromising videos. </p>.Four arrested for siphoning diesel from tanker truck in Mangaluru.<p>He allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh and threatened to make the videos public and send it to the complainant’s wife if the money was not paid.</p><p>Fearing damage to his reputation, the complainant met Jitesh at a hotel in Mangaluru. During the meeting, Jitesh allegedly reiterated his threats and insisted on immediate payment. The complainant subsequently handed over two cheques of Rs 10 lakh each and another cheque for Rs 15 lakh.<br></p><p>Police said Jitesh encashed the two Rs 10 lakh cheques, receiving Rs 20 lakh. However, the Rs 15 lakh cheque could not be cleared due to insufficient funds in the complainant’s account.</p><p>In May 2024, Jitesh allegedly visited the complainant’s house and demanded money again. The complainant then informed Nizam alias Ibrahim, another employee of his company, about the situation. Later, Nizam reportedly visited the house and took Jitesh away.</p><p>After a week, Nizam allegedly informed the complainant that Jitesh had died by suicide and had mentioned the complainant in a suicide note. He allegedly threatened that photographs of the note would be released and a criminal case would be filed against the complainant. </p><p>Threatening the complainant, Nizam is said to have extorted Rs 2.57 crore from the complainant through multiple payments over a period of time.<br>The alleged fraud came to light when the complainant later spotted Jitesh in Mangaluru. When he questioned Nizam about it, Nizam allegedly threatened him again.<br><br>Police said that on June 1, Jitesh once again contacted the complainant and allegedly demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh.</p><p>Following a series of threats, the complainant approached the Urwa Police Station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, police have arrested both. Further investigation is underway.</p><p> <strong>Expelled from youth Congress</strong></p><p>Following the case, the Dakshina Kannada District Youth Congress Committee President Ibrahim Nawaz expelled Nizam from the primary membership of the party on Tuesday. </p><p>He said that Nizam served as the general secretary of the party and has been expelled for his alleged involvement in anti-social activities. </p><p>"Any activities that are contrary to the party's ideology, values, and the interests of the organisation will not be tolerated. Appropriate action will continue to be taken against those who violate party discipline," he Nawaz said. </p>