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Two, including Youth Congress leader, arrested for extorting Rs 2.77 crore

According to the police complaint, the ordeal began in January 2024 when the contractor received a phone call from Jitesh, who was employed in his company.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:07 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

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