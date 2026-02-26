<p>Mangaluru: The Vittal police seized two lorries allegedly transporting laterite stones illegally from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> and registered a case in this connection.</p><p>Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna of Vittal Police Station received credible information that laterite stones were being transported illegally from Kerala towards Karnataka via Peruvai. Acting on the tip-off, the police team intercepted two lorries at Beripadavu in Peruvai village of Bantwal taluk.</p><p>The vehicles were found carrying loads of laterite stones. Upon inquiry, the driver of the lorry was identified as Sadiq (25), a resident of Vittal, while the driver of another lorry was Mohammed (46), also a resident of Vittal.</p>.Man absconding for 2 years arrested on arrival from overseas at Mangaluru airport.<p>During questioning, it was revealed that the stones had been loaded at Dharmathadka in Kerala and sent by a person identified as Venu. The drivers reportedly failed to produce any valid permit or documents for the transport of the laterite stones.</p><p>The police have taken the drivers into custody and seized both the lorries. A case has been registered at Vittal Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Sections 4(1) and 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Sections 3 and 44 of the Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1994. Further investigation is underway.</p>