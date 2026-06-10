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Two members of ‘Tatto 313 Gang’ arrested in Udupi: Gold ornaments worth Rs 7.9 lakh recovered

During the interrogation, they confessed that they used to target locked houses near railway tracks and decamp with the valuables.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:17 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeUdupi

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