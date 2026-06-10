Two members of ‘Tatto 313 Gang’ arrested in Udupi: Gold ornaments worth Rs 7.9 lakh recovered

<p>Udupi: The Manipal Police have been successful in tracking an interstate house-theft racket operating under the name ‘Tatto 313 Gang’, by arresting two persons and recovering stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 7.9 lakh.</p><p>The theft was reported in Kunjibettu Manchikodi in Shivalli village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>taluk. In a complaint, Amitha Daniel, a resident of Shivalli village said that she had locked her house on February 3 and gone to her mother's house along with her children. On the following day, her neighbours informed the house door being open. When she reached home, she found that unknown persons had broken into her house and decamped with 75 grams of gold ornaments worth about Rs 7 lakh. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Manipal Police Station under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 305 of the BNS.</p>.GPS helps trace stolen forest department vehicle within hours; Youth arrested.<p>PSI (Investigation) Shambhulingayya and crime staff members Raviraj and Manjunath during the night patrol noticed two suspicious persons near Indrali Railway Godown Road in Shivalli village on June 6. Upon questioning, the suspects identified themselves as Darshan R (21) of Raghavendra Layout, Singasandra Ward, Bengaluru, and Chandru ( 26), of Basavanahalla Gollarahatti in Davanagere district.</p><p>During the interrogation, they confessed that they used to target locked houses near railway tracks and decamp with the valuables. </p><p>They also admitted that they were in the area intending to commit theft. </p><p>After being brought to Manipal Police Station, they were interrogated by Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad, who confirmed their involvement in the crime. Following their arrest and subsequent police custody, the accused revealed that they had hidden the stolen gold ornaments in a room at a lodge in Shivamogga. Based on it, the police recovered about 60 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 7.9 lakh and seized two mobile phones from the accused.</p><p><strong>Modus Operandi of the Gang</strong></p><p>According to the police, the arrested had tattooed ‘313’ on their hands and identified themselves as members of the ‘Tatto 313 Gang.’ The gang allegedly targeted houses located near railway stations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>As a part of their modus operandi, they used to take up their operation in the night wearing masks, gloves and socks to avoid any evidence. They carried iron tools to break open the doors of locked houses. </p><p>Police said that several cases have been registered against them in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. They were also involved in a house theft case reported in Surathkal police station in September 2025. </p><p>The police are also looking out for two more persons involved with the gang. </p>