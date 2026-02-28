Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Two outsourced staff booked in Udupi sub-registrar’s office file irregularities case

The accused are alleged to have committed criminal misconduct, misused legal provisions, and behaved like government officials while dealing with members of the public visiting the office.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 09:17 IST
Karnataka NewsArrestUdupiSub-registrar offices

Follow us on :

Follow Us