<p>Udupi: A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station against two outsourced staff members attached to the Senior Sub-Registrar's Office in Udupi for alleged criminal misconduct and misuse of authority.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by VS Halamoorthi Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Udupi, the irregularities came to light during a surprise inspection conducted on February 27 by the Upa lokayukta at the Taluk Office complex in Bannanje, Udupi taluk.</p><p>During the inspection of the Senior Sub-Registrar's office, it was found that Sukesh, an outsourced staff member, had kept eight files related to property and marriage registrations in his personal bag. Another outsourced worker, Sunil, was found in possession of 35 such files in his personal bag. In total, 43 files received from the public had allegedly not been entered in the official inward register and were kept unauthorisedly in their personal custody.</p><p>The accused are alleged to have committed criminal misconduct, misused legal provisions, and behaved like government officials while dealing with members of the public visiting the office.</p><p>The complaint further stated that despite these alleged acts, the Sub-Registrar, Girish, failed to take note of the irregularities, and prima facie it appears that the actions of the outsourced staff were carried out with his support.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station under Sections 316(4), 337, 340, 344, 204 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway. </p>