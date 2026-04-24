<p>Udupi: A person from Udupi has reportedly lost Rs 26.55 lakh in an online investment fraud after being lured by a person who contacted him through messaging platforms and promised high returns on<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets"> stock market </a>investments.<br><br>According to the complaint, the victim, Jayanth, became acquainted with a person named Karthik through the Telegram about two years ago. On January 15, 2026, the accused contacted the complainant through WhatsApp and persuaded him to invest money, assuring attractive profits.<br>When the complainant expressed doubts about trusting him, the accused allegedly sent copies of an Aadhaar card, passport, and a photograph to gain credibility. The documents carried the name Mohammed Shafeeq, a resident of Kasaba Bengre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p>.Bengaluru: Retired banker loses Rs 2.91 crore in impersonation scam.<p>Believing the claims, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 26,55,000 to various bank accounts provided by the accused through WhatsApp, expecting substantial profits from stock market investments. However, the accused neither returned the invested amount nor paid any profits, thereby cheating the complainant and causing a loss of Rs 26.55 lakh.<br><br>Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Udupi CEN Police Station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) of the BNS. </p>