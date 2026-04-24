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Udupi man loses Rs 26.55 lakh in online investment fraud

The complainant transferred a total of Rs 26,55,000 to various bank accounts provided by the accused through WhatsApp, expecting substantial profits from stock market investments.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 05:11 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 05:11 IST
Karnataka NewscybercrimeUdupiOnline fraud

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