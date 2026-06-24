Udupi police arrest a man absconding for 36 years

<p>Udupi: Udupi town police have arrested a man who had been absconding for nearly 36 years after securing bail in a case registered against him.<br></p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Noorulla (66), a resident of Nittur in Hirekerur taluk of Haveri district, was booked under Sections 86 and 87 of the Karnataka Forest Act on June 21, 1990.</p>.Udupi: Four, including doctor, held over illegal adoption and child trafficking of one-month-old baby girl.<p>The police had arrested him and produced him before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody until July 6, 1990. </p><p>However, after obtaining bail, Noorulla failed to appear before the court and remained absconding. Following which, the court issued a Long Pending Case warrant against him.<br></p><p>Acting under the guidance of Udupi Town Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Mahesh Prasad, a team gathered detailed intelligence on his whereabouts. Based on the information collected, the team traced Noorulla to Nittur village in Hirekerur taluk of Haveri district. The court has remanded him in judicial custody.</p>