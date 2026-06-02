Udupi: Three inter-state thieves arrested; gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 37.87 lakh recovered

<p>Udupi: The police have arrested three interstate thieves in connection with a theft of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">gold</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">silver</a> ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh from a house at Ananthanagar in Hebri. </p><p>The arrested are Rabdeen Saleem (51) from Kasaragod district in Kerala and hails from Tamil Nadu, Harish Shetty (40) from Mijar village in Moodbidri taluk, and Safan (32) a resident of Nellikatte in Kasaragod district, Kerala.</p><p>The theft took place on the night of May 25. According to police, the accused gained entry into the house by removing the latch of a rear window while the occupants were asleep. </p><p>They then gained entry into a room on the first floor and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 59.97 lakh kept in a cupboard.</p>.Three interstate burglars held in Bengaluru; gold & silver worth Rs 40 lakh recovered.<p>Following the complaint, a special team led by inspectors D R Manjappa and Raghavendra R along with officers from Hebri, Karkala Rural, Shirva, Ajekar, Karkala Town, Padubidri and the district police Office, launched an investigation, traced and arrested the three accused.</p><p>Police recovered gold ingots and silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 37.87 lakh from the arrested. A car worth Rs 4 lakh, allegedly used in the crime, was also seized.</p><p>Efforts are on to trace another accused Prakash of Moodbidri, who is currently absconding.</p><p>The arrested accused have a criminal history, with cases registered against them in Kerala, Kasaragod, Karwar, Mangaluru and Moodbidri police stations on the charges of robbery, murder, assault and offences related to narcotic substances. </p>