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Udupi: Three inter-state thieves arrested; gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 37.87 lakh recovered

A car worth Rs 4 lakh, allegedly used in the crime, was also seized.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangalurutheftUdupi

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