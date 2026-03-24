<p>Udupi : In a case of fraud involving fake <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">gold jewellery</a>, the Padubidri Police have arrested a woman accused of cheating a local resident by exchanging fake ornaments for real gold and cash.</p><p>According to the police, the incident occurred on January 13, near the old post office in Nadsalu village of Kaup taluk. The victim, identified as Bassamma, was walking in the area when she was approached by an unidentified man and woman. The duo showed her a chain resembling gold, claiming it contained a Lakshmi pendant and weighed around six pawan. They told her they were in urgent need of money and convinced her that the chain was genuine.</p><p>Believing their claims, Bassamma handed over her own gold ornaments weighing about two sovereigns, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, along with Rs 6,000 in cash. The suspects then fled the scene. When Bassamma later visited a nearby jewellery shop to verify the chain, she discovered it was fake. She returned to the spot but found that the accused had already fled.</p>.Udupi woman cheated of Rs 11.75 lakh in online trading scam.<p>A case was subsequently registered at the Padubidri Police Station, and an investigation was held.</p><p>Acting on the directions of Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, and under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar S Nayak, Karkala Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent S Vijayaprasad, and Kaup Circle Inspector Azmath Ali, a police team led by PSI Sakthivelu and officer Anil Kumar T Nayak gathered information about the suspects.</p><p>Based on the investigation, the police identified the suspect as Kavya, a resident of Buduganahalli in Bellavi Hobli of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tumakuru">Tumakuru</a> district, and Venkatesh from Santhebennur taluk in Davanagere district.</p><p>The police arrested Kavya and recovered gold ornaments weighing 7.610 grams worth Rs 75,000, along with Rs 6,000 in cash from her possession. </p><p>Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other accused.</p>