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Udupi woman duped with fake gold chain, suspect arrested

The police identified the suspect as Kavya, a resident of Tumakuru district, and Venkatesh from Santhebennur taluk in Davanagere district.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 04:47 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurucheatingArrestedfake gold ornaments

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