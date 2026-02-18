<p>Udupi : A 37-year-old woman from Udupi has allegedly lost Rs 7.1 lakh in an online parcel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scam">scam</a> after being lured through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>.<br><br>In her complaint, Rani said that she received a Facebook message from an account named Amadeo Luca on February 4.The two later continued chatting via Messenger and WhatsApp.<br><br>On February 8, the accused allegedly informed her over a phone call that he had sent her a parcel containing gold ornaments, a mobile phone, and other valuables. He further claimed that the parcel contained US dollars and that she needed to pay Rs 45,000 as charges to receive it. Trusting the claim, the woman transferred the amount to a bank account provided by the accused.</p>.Man cheated of Rs 18.59 lakh in online trading scam in Udupi.<p><br>Subsequently, the fraudsters continued to contact her through calls and messages, demanding additional payments towards taxes and other fees. Trusting their assurances, the victim transferred money in a phased manner to various accounts specified by the fraudsters. In total, she transferred Rs 7.10 lakh.</p><p>When the promised parcel failed to arrive and the accused continued to demand money, the woman realised that she had been cheated and approached the police.<br><br>A case has been registered at the CEN Police Station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>