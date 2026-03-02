Menu
Ullal cops register case over social media bomb threat post

The post uploaded on Instagram under the handle, 'Shankar 11916', sought support for detonating explosives at Ullal Darga.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 18:11 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 18:11 IST
