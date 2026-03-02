<p>Mangaluru: Ullal police registered a case against a social media post threatening to plant bombs at Ullal Darga on Monday. The post uploaded on Instagram under the handle, 'Shankar 11916', sought support for detonating explosives at Ullal Darga. </p><p>The post was shared by Mohammed Riyaz Kadambu. Later in the evening, Muslim leaders met Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy and sought the immediate arrest of the accused person who was stoking communal embers in the region with such hatred posts.</p>