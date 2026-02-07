Menu
Ullal to get underground power cabling at Rs 186 crore: U T Khader

Tenders are being floated for the underground power cabling work, which is being taken up as part of the beautification of Ullal town.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 09:49 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 09:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruU T Khader

